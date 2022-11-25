CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.37% of STORE Capital worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STOR opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

