CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 2.71% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $44,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.36. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.