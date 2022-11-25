CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $56,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,831.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 223,906 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $5,054,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 402,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

