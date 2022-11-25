CI Investments Inc. Has $25.01 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,993 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $25,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $48.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

