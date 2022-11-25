CI Investments Inc. Has $65.44 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,766 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $65,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.