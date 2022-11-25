CI Investments Inc. Purchases 4,235 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $461.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

