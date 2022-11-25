CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,883,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after purchasing an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

TLT opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

