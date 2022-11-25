CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of OGE Energy worth $70,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.