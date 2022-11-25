CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,007 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $39,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

