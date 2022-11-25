CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,010 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $50,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $7,437,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 25.9% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 83,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Waste Connections by 46.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 204,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 64,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Waste Connections by 23.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 138,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

