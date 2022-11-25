CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,917 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,989,000 after buying an additional 345,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

