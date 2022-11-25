Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Insider Activity

Cintas Stock Performance

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $455.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

