Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Trimmed by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cintas by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $458.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.90. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

