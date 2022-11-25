CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Michael A. Reisner Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 1,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,408.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of CION stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 85,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $578.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.