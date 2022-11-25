CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Michael A. Reisner Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 1,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,408.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 85,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $578.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.