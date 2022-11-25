Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 49,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,786,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

