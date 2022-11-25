Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 183,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,862,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Clarivate Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 65.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988,500 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,900,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,627,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,443,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

