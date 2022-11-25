Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 76.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

