ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

KBR Stock Up 1.1 %

KBR Announces Dividend

Shares of KBR stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

