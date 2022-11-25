ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 178.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Livent worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Livent by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Livent by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 558,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

