ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $4.44 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 70.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 518.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 87,508 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

