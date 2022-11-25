ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $5.20 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $53.12 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

