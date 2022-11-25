ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Semtech worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

