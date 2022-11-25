ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,632 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %

LSCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.