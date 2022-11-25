ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,441 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of BlueLinx worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 2,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 153,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $4,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 137.5% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXC. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

BXC stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $615.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

