ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

