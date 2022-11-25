CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CML stock opened at GBX 468 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £74.35 million and a PE ratio of 6,685.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.16. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 332.25 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 478 ($5.65).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

