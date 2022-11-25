Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $53.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $49.17 on Friday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

