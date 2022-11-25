Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,739 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.