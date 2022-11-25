Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,739 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.