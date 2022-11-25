CoinEx Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $163.85 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $163.85 million and approximately $335,045.20 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.87 or 0.08575093 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00477728 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.16 or 0.29310559 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.