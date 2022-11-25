Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,833 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

CL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 41,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

