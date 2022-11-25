Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.11 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.98. 34,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

