Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.51 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.51. 37,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.