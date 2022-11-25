Colonial Trust Advisors Has $22.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.91. The stock had a trading volume of 76,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

