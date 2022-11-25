Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $683,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.10. 338,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,278,696. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $334.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $406.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.83.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
