Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 1,495 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.58. 75,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,922. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

