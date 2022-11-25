Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 6,267 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 302,233.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 142.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

PANW traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $172.83. 26,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.