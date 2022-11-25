Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 990 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,199. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

