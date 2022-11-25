Commerce Bank Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $129,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.80. 65,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,474. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

