Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102,669 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $83,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.98. 24,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,979. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $192.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

