Commerce Bank Has $108.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,748,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $108,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ remained flat at $66.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,707. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mondelez International

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

