Commerce Bank Has $42.83 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 310.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 98,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $413.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,723,319 shares of company stock valued at $551,899,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

