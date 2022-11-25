Commerce Bank Has $47.44 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $47,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,855. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.