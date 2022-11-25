Commerce Bank Purchases 354 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $59,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.25.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.50. 3,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

