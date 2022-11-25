Commerce Bank Purchases 585 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 117,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

