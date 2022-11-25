Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.56. 53,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.08 and a 200 day moving average of $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.