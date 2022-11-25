Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 31.2% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.11. 50,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $115.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

