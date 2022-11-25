Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $239.46. 536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

