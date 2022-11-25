Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.43. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,293. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

