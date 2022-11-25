Concordium (CCD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $625,711.62

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $52.66 million and approximately $625,711.62 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,475,554,586 coins and its circulating supply is 5,850,229,846 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

