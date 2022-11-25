Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $56.75 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 7% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00453833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00829650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00690227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00241845 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0268228 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,725,651.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

